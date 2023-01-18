UrduPoint.com

Female Judge Threatening Case Against Imran Khan Adjourned

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Female judge threatening case against Imran Khan adjourned

A local court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a female judge threatening case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till January 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a female judge threatening case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till January 24.

The case was adjourned without any proceedings due to the leave of Senior Civil Judge Raja Mujahid Raheem.

The PTI chairman was summoned to appear in person before the court but he did not appear before the court.

However, he was again served notice for appearance on next date of hearing.

A first information report was registered against Imran Khan for threatening the female judge while addressing a public gathering in Islamabad's F-10 Park on August 20 last year.

