UrduPoint.com

Female Kidnapper Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Female kidnapper arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) ::The Kohat police during a raid on Tuesday here arrested a female member of an inter-provincial gang involved in kidnapping and selling of girls.

Kohat police spokesman told media persons that the kidnapper woman, identified as Shaheen Bibi, was wanted by Kohat police in a kidnapping case.

During an intelligence based operation the accused woman was arrested.

He said that the arrested woman was a key member of an inter-provincial gang involved in human trafficking. She, along with her gang members, had abducted and later sold a young daughter of Iqbal Shah from Tora Stana Shadipur.

A case was registered against the accused woman at Gumbat police station, Kohat.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Police Station Young Kohat Women Media From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

41 minutes ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

48 minutes ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

1 hour ago
 Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

2 hours ago
 UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakist ..

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.