Female kidnapper arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) ::The Kohat police during a raid on Tuesday here arrested a female member of an inter-provincial gang involved in kidnapping and selling of girls.

Kohat police spokesman told media persons that the kidnapper woman, identified as Shaheen Bibi, was wanted by Kohat police in a kidnapping case.

During an intelligence based operation the accused woman was arrested.

He said that the arrested woman was a key member of an inter-provincial gang involved in human trafficking. She, along with her gang members, had abducted and later sold a young daughter of Iqbal Shah from Tora Stana Shadipur.

A case was registered against the accused woman at Gumbat police station, Kohat.