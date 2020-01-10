UrduPoint.com
Female Killed, Three Others Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:58 PM

Female killed, three others injured in gas cylinder explosion

A female was killed while three children were injured in a gas cylinder explosion occurred in a vehicle on Charsadda road in Peshawar

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) A female was killed while three children were injured in a gas cylinder explosion occurred in a vehicle on Charsadda road in Peshawar.According to media reports, gas was filling in vehicle at a CNG station on Charsadda road when suddenly explosion occurred and fire erupted inside the vehicle.

As a result one female and three children sustained serious burn injuries.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the injured to nearby local hospital for first aid but female could not survive and died.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

