Female lawmakers in KPK sign resolutions of women protection

Members of the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assembly Friday sign three Women Centric Resolutions in a workshop on "Increased Leadership Skills for Effective Policy Making and Reforms."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Members of the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assembly Friday sign three Women Centric Resolutions in a workshop on "Increased Leadership Skills for Effective Policy Making and Reforms." The first resolution will pave way for an equal number of girls' and boys' schools in the province while the other two focus on greater investment in girls' education and ensuring better nutrition for female students across the province." Member KP Assembly and Chairperson of the Women Parliamentary Caucus, Maliha Ali Asghar said that "We signed three resolutions at the end of the workshop.

According to the press note, Deputy Speaker and Patron-in-Chief Women WPC, KP, Mahmood Jan and women parliamentarians from the provincial assembly attended the workshop.

The workshop was organized by Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA), the one-day workshop under the initiative supported by the Australian High Commission, "Mainstreaming Women-centric Policy Making in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by Strengthening Provincial Parliamentary Caucus" aimed to provide a platform for discussion on key parliamentary skills, to impart key skills needed for effective leadership and explore how the acquired knowledge could be used to facilitate the passage of women-centric legislation.

Executive Director of PYCAA Areebah Shahid shared,"Female parliamentarians are uniquely positioned to shape, advance and implement pro-people laws and policies, especially those that can benefit women and girls. This workshop is an effort to strengthen this potential."Qamar Naseem said, "Well informed parliamentarians can guarantee that the voices of citizens are heard, particularly the voices of children, women and other vulnerable groups, in order to mobilize political will and commitment to empower them."