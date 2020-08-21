UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Female Lawmakers In KPK Sign Resolutions Of Women Protection

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:11 PM

Female lawmakers in KPK sign resolutions of women protection

Members of the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assembly Friday sign three Women Centric Resolutions in a workshop on "Increased Leadership Skills for Effective Policy Making and Reforms."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Members of the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assembly Friday sign three Women Centric Resolutions in a workshop on "Increased Leadership Skills for Effective Policy Making and Reforms." The first resolution will pave way for an equal number of girls' and boys' schools in the province while the other two focus on greater investment in girls' education and ensuring better nutrition for female students across the province." Member KP Assembly and Chairperson of the Women Parliamentary Caucus, Maliha Ali Asghar said that "We signed three resolutions at the end of the workshop.

According to the press note, Deputy Speaker and Patron-in-Chief Women WPC, KP, Mahmood Jan and women parliamentarians from the provincial assembly attended the workshop.

The workshop was organized by Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA), the one-day workshop under the initiative supported by the Australian High Commission, "Mainstreaming Women-centric Policy Making in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by Strengthening Provincial Parliamentary Caucus" aimed to provide a platform for discussion on key parliamentary skills, to impart key skills needed for effective leadership and explore how the acquired knowledge could be used to facilitate the passage of women-centric legislation.

Executive Director of PYCAA Areebah Shahid shared,"Female parliamentarians are uniquely positioned to shape, advance and implement pro-people laws and policies, especially those that can benefit women and girls. This workshop is an effort to strengthen this potential."Qamar Naseem said, "Well informed parliamentarians can guarantee that the voices of citizens are heard, particularly the voices of children, women and other vulnerable groups, in order to mobilize political will and commitment to empower them."

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Provincial Assembly Women From

Recent Stories

Emirates revises its flight schedule to/from Sialk ..

27 minutes ago

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

49 minutes ago

Muharram reminds to stand firm on truth and not he ..

50 seconds ago

Steps for security of Imambarghas, other sensitiv ..

52 seconds ago

Police inspector held for manhandling, dismantling ..

55 seconds ago

Russian Interior Ministry Confirms Traces of Chemi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.