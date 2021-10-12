UrduPoint.com

Female Lawyer Shot Dead In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 02:11 PM

Female Lawyer Shot Dead In Lahore

A female lawyer was shot dead by unknown assailants here in Johar Town area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A female lawyer was shot dead by unknown assailants here in Johar Town area.

According to police, woman lawyer Aqeela Subhani was on her way in a car when some unknown assailants opened fire at her vehicle and fled the scene.

Aqeela received serious injuries and was shifted to Jinnah Hospital but she failed to survive.

The police teams reached the spot and started investigation into the incident after collecting evidence from the crime scene.

