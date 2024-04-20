Female loots beauty parlour at gunpoint

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A group of armed robbers, including a woman, parlour a store in Wah Saddar police jurisdiction and held the staff hostage while robbing the place.

According to the salon owner Jameela Kausar, the woman entered the salon and called in two masked men who were armed with a pistol.

The robbers looted cash, gold and cell phones.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

