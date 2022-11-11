Female Mass Communication students briefed on PA proceedings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :On the directives of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, the visiting female students of Mass Communication, University of Peshawar were given a special briefing on the proceedings of the Provincial Assembly here on Friday.

The briefing was given under the supervision of Secretary KP Assembly, Kifayat Ullah Afridi in which the students were given information on reforms made in the business rules and legislation of the assembly.

The students were also taken round the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly where they were apprised of the discipline and rules of the assembly by Assistant Director, Public Relations Raja Usman.

The students were also assured of to be provided a chance to participate in the Editorial board of the Provincial Assembly after the approval of secretariat authorities for their write-up on assembly proceedings.