UrduPoint.com

Female Mass Communication Students Briefed On PA Proceedings

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Female Mass Communication students briefed on PA proceedings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :On the directives of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, the visiting female students of Mass Communication, University of Peshawar were given a special briefing on the proceedings of the Provincial Assembly here on Friday.

The briefing was given under the supervision of Secretary KP Assembly, Kifayat Ullah Afridi in which the students were given information on reforms made in the business rules and legislation of the assembly.

The students were also taken round the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly where they were apprised of the discipline and rules of the assembly by Assistant Director, Public Relations Raja Usman.

The students were also assured of to be provided a chance to participate in the Editorial board of the Provincial Assembly after the approval of secretariat authorities for their write-up on assembly proceedings.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Provincial Assembly Afridi

Recent Stories

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

38 minutes ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

2 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

3 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.