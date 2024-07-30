Female media cohort formed to highlight women suffering in wake of climate disasters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A cohort of 25 female journalists selected from across the country was formed to focus on climate change reporting and to highlight the problems being faced by women folk in the wake of climate-induced disasters.

The cohort was jointly formed by Climate Action Center and Green Media Initiatives, a non-governmental organization dedicated to training journalists on environmental and climate change issues, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The cohort will serve as a platform for female journalists to work on climate change, where their voices could become a powerful force reaching policymakers, ensuring that women have a central role in climate change prevention policies," said Shabina Faraz, CEO of Green Media Initiatives.

Director of the Climate Action Center, Yasir Hussain shared his thoughts on the occasion, noting that he has been working on launching of Female Media Cohort for Climate Change environmental protection for the last three decades. In early 90s, environmental news was scarce because it wasn't considered a specialized beat; only one or two stories would get coverage, Yasir highlighted.

He explained that during those times, they would send daily news in the form of a newsletter to international media via email, as it was challenging to disseminate news back then.

Welcoming the formation of female cohort, Dean school of Media Sciences at Alama Iqbal University, Dr. Yasmeen Farooqui stated that having more women involved in reporting will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the environment. She also announced the holding of a workshop on digital media for female journalists at the national level in the near future.

Senior journalist Kamal Siddiqui praised the formation of the Female Cohort for Climate Change, calling it a welcome initiative.

He highlighted that Pakistani issues are under-reported and often not covered at all, including environmental issues and related changes.

Kamal Siddiqui pointed out that environmental degradation in Pakistan affects women the most and therefore, women should report on these issues as they can gather information more effectively. Along with newspapers, he said that there is now a need for digital media, and more importantly, these news stories should be highlighted on social media.

The Pakistan editor of the international organization Dialogue Earth, Farah Naz Zaidi emphasized importance of investigative journalism. She stated that obtaining data or statistics is a significant challenge for investigative journalists. Clearly, without credible data, it is impossible to demonstrate the accuracy of the impacts of climate change.

She also mentioned that a good understanding of both science and technology is essential for better reporting on climate change.

Moreover, he said that more women should come forward, as they tend to view issues from a deeper and different perspective.

A renowned vlogger, Manzah Siddiqui stressed the need for comprehensive investigative reporting on climate change.

An environmental expert, Rafi-ul-Haq emphasized the importance of female reporters in environmental reporting and highlighted the need for accurate data. He provided numerous examples to illustrate the challenges Pakistan will face regarding climate change in the future, stressing that active media is essential to address these challenges, and this hope rests with the women of the cohort.

The event saw many female journalists in attendance, who committed to working together on climate change and environmental issues.