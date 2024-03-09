Female mental health imperative for socioeconomic development: Dr. Imtiaz Dogar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Mental health of women is imperative for socioeconomic development of the country as no community can make progress until concentrating on this ticklish issue, said Prof Dr Imtiaz Dogar, Head of the Department of Psychology & Behavioral Sciences Faisalabad Medical University (FMU).

He was addressing a seminar on “Women's Mental Health” held under the aegis of Hometown Community Foundation (HCF) in collaboration with Faisalabad Medical University at Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) here on Saturday.

He said that mental health referred to physical, emotional and spiritual aspects of life. He said that mental problems were increasing among women due to various reasons including divorce, death of a loved one, physical illness and low income. The negative emotions such as depression, anger, resentment or anxiety in addition to lack of confidence further aggravate the situation, he added.

He said that International Women's Day had a specific theme every year. This time the theme for 2024 is “Invest in women: Accelerate progress” with the aim of tackling economic instability.

He said that empowerment means how much power you have. "We could empower females by providing them skills which would also help them to be independent and play dynamic role in national progress and prosperity," he added.

Dr. Imtiaz said that the rate of mental disorders is higher in women. Hence, they should consult experts and follow their opinion to maintain their mental health which is prerequisite for healthy society.

President Hometown Community Foundation, Muhammad Saleem Balandia, said that the mental health of women was very important for political, social and economic development of the country.

The World Health Organization has declared mental health as a basic and fundamental human right. It is not possible to overcome all the problems until women are mentally healthy, he added.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital-II Dr. Muhammad Zafar also addressed the seminar and said that islam has blessed women with all rights. Our religion has made every day as a special day for women. Hence, we should not take to streets for any right after Islam gives the rights, he added.

He further said that women should decorate themselves with high moral values so that they could play their pivotal role in character building and education of their children.

Other speakers said that the main cause of depression in women is lack of vitamins as they do not care about nutritional requirements of their body. If women are healthy, a good society will be established, they said and advised females to take proper rest, food and exercise which are necessary for their mental and physical health.

Executive Director HCF Mohammad Athar, Coordinator HCF Madam Nasreen Sultana, Principal Nursing school Allied Hospital-II Madam Shamim, noted psychologists Dr. Nighat Badar, Madam Samreen Afzal, Mohsin Raza Shaukat, Dr. Allama Adnan Farooq, Madam Juwariya, Dr. Rizwan and others were also present.