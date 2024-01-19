Open Menu

Female Minority Candidate From Buner Fully Hopeful Of Getting Support From Muslim Electorates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The first female candidate from minority community for general elections seat in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is fully hopeful of getting support from her electorates, mostly Muslims.

Dr. Saveera Parkash has been fielded by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) into the electoral arena for contest from general seat of PK-25 Buner.

“I have received very positive response from voters of my constituency almost one thousands time more than what I was expecting,” remarked Saveera while talking with media during election campaign in her constituency here Friday.

I appreciate the dwellers of Buner who did not let down a daughter of their area entered into the electoral politics with the sole objective of serving the people of the area and betterment of our district, she commented.

In the elections, Dr. Saveera is facing some political heavyweights including some former members of provincial assembly, but she is confident that people will break the stereo type and provide educated youth to work for development and prosperity of the area.

Graduate from Ayub Medical College Abbotabad, Dr. Saveera opted for taking part in politics in her hometown Buner soon after completing MBBS.

She said that she never faced discrimination from people on basis of religion and even in elections has not heard any comment expressing disguise on faith basis.

Saveera said her decision of serving people is because of inspiration she got from her father who was also a doctor and did a lot of activities for the welfare of people of the area.

In response to a question about giving preference to politics over medical service, Saveera said as a doctor she can benefit only her patients, but as a policy maker or member of legislative assembly, she can expand her focus and ambit of developmental effort.

She was very thankful to the people of her constituency who termed her as `Daughter of Buner’ and said she cannot find words to express thanks over this title reflecting pure love of people.

Dr. Saveera was also very much thankful to the leadership of PPP for reposing confidence in her abilities and giving her a chance to contest elections from a general seat.

She said that she was receiving appreciating comments from across of the country and from the countries of the region including India and Nepal.

“The support I am receiving from the people of my hometown, country and abroad is reflection of unity of the people and peace in Pakistan,” she remarked.

Her electioneering will sent a very positive image to the world about strong sentiments of interfaith harmony and respect for women in Pakistan, especially in a Pakhtun belt, she expressed.

