- Home
- Pakistan
- Female minority candidate from Buner fully hopeful of getting support from Muslim electorates
Female Minority Candidate From Buner Fully Hopeful Of Getting Support From Muslim Electorates
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The first female candidate from minority community for general elections seat in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is fully hopeful of getting support from her electorates, mostly Muslims.
Dr. Saveera Parkash has been fielded by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) into the electoral arena for contest from general seat of PK-25 Buner.
“I have received very positive response from voters of my constituency almost one thousands time more than what I was expecting,” remarked Saveera while talking with media during election campaign in her constituency here Friday.
I appreciate the dwellers of Buner who did not let down a daughter of their area entered into the electoral politics with the sole objective of serving the people of the area and betterment of our district, she commented.
In the elections, Dr. Saveera is facing some political heavyweights including some former members of provincial assembly, but she is confident that people will break the stereo type and provide educated youth to work for development and prosperity of the area.
Graduate from Ayub Medical College Abbotabad, Dr. Saveera opted for taking part in politics in her hometown Buner soon after completing MBBS.
She said that she never faced discrimination from people on basis of religion and even in elections has not heard any comment expressing disguise on faith basis.
Saveera said her decision of serving people is because of inspiration she got from her father who was also a doctor and did a lot of activities for the welfare of people of the area.
In response to a question about giving preference to politics over medical service, Saveera said as a doctor she can benefit only her patients, but as a policy maker or member of legislative assembly, she can expand her focus and ambit of developmental effort.
She was very thankful to the people of her constituency who termed her as `Daughter of Buner’ and said she cannot find words to express thanks over this title reflecting pure love of people.
Dr. Saveera was also very much thankful to the leadership of PPP for reposing confidence in her abilities and giving her a chance to contest elections from a general seat.
She said that she was receiving appreciating comments from across of the country and from the countries of the region including India and Nepal.
“The support I am receiving from the people of my hometown, country and abroad is reflection of unity of the people and peace in Pakistan,” she remarked.
Her electioneering will sent a very positive image to the world about strong sentiments of interfaith harmony and respect for women in Pakistan, especially in a Pakhtun belt, she expressed.
Recent Stories
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCSW to prepare gender equality strategy to be presented in UN Commission: Nilofer7 minutes ago
-
Madad Ali directs to accommodate teachers serving on deputation in Islamabad7 minutes ago
-
Four boilers sealed, fine imposed on their owners7 minutes ago
-
88 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region7 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador meets Punjab caretaker CM17 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman facilitates justice delivery in remote areas through Khuli Kutcheries17 minutes ago
-
BII provides an additional 100 MW of clean, affordable power to over 100,000 residential consumers18 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh27 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 394 power pilferers on 132nd day of anti-theft campaign27 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur directs to intensify crackdown against profiteers, hoarders37 minutes ago
-
Balanced system imperative to enhance farm productivity: FCCI47 minutes ago
-
Food testing labs to provide healthy diet to people: SFA47 minutes ago