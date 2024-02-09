Female minority candidate from Buner thanks electorate despite losing seat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The lone female candidate from the minority community for the general elections seat in the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has thanked electorates despite losing the seat.

In a video message on social media, Dr Saveera Parkash thanked her party leader, Bilawal Bhutto and everyone who extended support and believed in her vision.

Dr Saveera Parkash was fielded by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) into the electoral arena for the contest from the general seat of PK-25 Buner.

“Though the outcome of elections was not as we hoped, the unwavering support by people of the area means a lot for her,” commented Saveera in her message.

She also thanked the international community for appreciating her participation in electoral politics in the general seat.

“I have received very positive response from voters of my constituency almost one thousand times more than what I was expecting,” remarked Saveera.

Graduate from Ayub Medical College Abbotabad, Dr Saveera opted to take part in politics in her hometown Buner soon after completing her MBBS. She said she never faced discrimination from people based on religion and even in elections has not heard any comment expressing hatred on a faith basis.