Female more inclined towards technical education: expert

Female are more inclined towards technical education and this trend was making a tremendous impact on the quality of life of women folk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Female are more inclined towards technical education and this trend was making a tremendous impact on the quality of life of women folk.

Technical education experts told APP that it could be beneficial for women to do something productive in society for livelihood for their family.

Humaira Khan, a teacher of a vocational centre said that young girls were taking keen interest in technical education like beautician, stitching, dress designing, embroidery etc and start their business at home with limited investment.

Dr Anjum Khan said, "Women can definitely contribute in growth and development of the country, adding that it is essential to take suitable measures for expansion of vocational and technical education for women". She said that technical education would also play crucial role in the women empowerment.