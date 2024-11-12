Open Menu

Female Motorcyclist Killed On Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Female motorcyclist killed on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A female motorcyclist was killed while two pillion-rider girls sustained serious injuries in an accident in

D-Type Colony police limits on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said three girls, including Rimsha Saleem, 18, her younger sister Nadia

Saleem,17, and relative Sadia Aslam,18, were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit

the bilke near Korian Bridge on Sammundri Road.

As a result, the girls received serious injuries and the Rescue 1122 after providing first aid shifted them

to the Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) where Rimsha Saleem died.

