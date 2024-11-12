Female Motorcyclist Killed On Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A female motorcyclist was killed while two pillion-rider girls sustained serious injuries in an accident in
D-Type Colony police limits on Tuesday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said three girls, including Rimsha Saleem, 18, her younger sister Nadia
Saleem,17, and relative Sadia Aslam,18, were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit
the bilke near Korian Bridge on Sammundri Road.
As a result, the girls received serious injuries and the Rescue 1122 after providing first aid shifted them
to the Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) where Rimsha Saleem died.
