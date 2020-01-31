Female nurse gunned down in Bannu

A female nurse was gunned down by unknown assailants in front of district headquarters hospital here Friday evening, the local police said

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A female nurse was gunned down by unknown assailants in front of district headquarters hospital here Friday evening, the local police said.

As the nurse was about to board an auto-rickshaw to go home after completing duty in the hospital when some unknown assailants opened fire on her.

The police informed that the matter was under investigation considering various angles. The reason behind the murder has not yet been ascertained, said police in its initial report.