Female Nurse Tested COVID-19 Positive In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

Female nurse tested COVID-19 positive in Attock

The health authorities of Attock confirmed that a female nurse of District headquarters hospital was tested COVID-19 positive raising the total number of infected patients in the district to 96

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The health authorities of Attock confirmed that a female nurse of District headquarters hospital was tested COVID-19 positive raising the total number of infected patients in the district to 96.

The district administration said she caught the virus while treating COIVD-19 positive patients in the hospital.

In an official statement on the updated situation of pandemic, an official informed that the number of suspected cases were also raised to 1919.

He said screening of around 5302 persons have also been carried out. He said results of 250 suspected cases were still awaited.

He informed that currently 16 positive patients were under treatment at different hospitals while 29 were at different quarantine centers of district.

Four patients were admitted at DHQ Hospital Attock, four at THQ Hospital Hassanabdal, two at PAC Hospital Kamra , two at THQ Hospital Hazro, three at THQ Hospital Fatehjang and one at CMH Attock, he iformed.

He said condition of those under treatment at different hospitals or quarantine centers was stable, adding that only one area in thesil Hazro is sealed after detection of COVID-19 positive cases.

