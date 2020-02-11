UrduPoint.com
Female Officers Can Investigate Females’ Cases: SC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:27 PM

Female officers can investigate females’ cases: SC

Justice Qazi Faez Isa directs IGP to circulate the order to all police stations in the province.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) The country’s top court has ordered that only female officers are allowed to investigate females involved in different cases.

A SC bench led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa has passed the order, with directives to Inspector General of Police (IGP) to forward urdu translation of SOP to all the station house officers.

The Judge has also directed the IGP to circulate the copies of the orders to all police stations of the province.

