Female 'Online Food Service' Becomes Famous In Twin Cities

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Female 'Online Food Service' becomes famous in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Female 'Online Food Service' has become popular among citizens residing in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The increasing opportunities of online livelihood and employment in the rapidly changing economic situation had encouraged the women to step out of their house's and open new door of providing food services through online.

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are not only the gateway to the country of vast culture, historic civilization and savoring cuisine rather has become the home online cooking service.  Another Tehzeem Fatima said that "I am doing online kitchen service and earn enough amount for my family adding that most of the people prefer to have quality meal on reasonable rates" She said that "now a days in most offices people avoid restaurant's meal and prefer home cooked food so her business is boosting day by day".

A customer, Zara Hassan said I am a working lady and usually have less time to cook so whenever I want to eat something in office I get it through online food service through just one call".

The best thing about this service is that I get the food of my choice without doing any effort or by going to restaurant. People are nowadays avoiding junk foods of restaurants due to their unhygienic quality and rates so they prefer to have home cooked  meals, she said.

\778

