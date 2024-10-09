Female Opposition Members Stage Protest In KP Assembly
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Female lawmakers of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday staged protest in front of the Speaker dice against abusive language.
Soon after recitation of the Holy Quran, the proceedings started with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in the chair, the female lawmakers of the Opposition staged protest.
Rehana Ismail of JUIF, Sobia Shahid, Shehla Bano of PMLN and others raised placards inscribed with slogans against using abusive language by the male lawmakers in the House.
They end their protest after giving surety by the Chair to respect female lawmakers.
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner imposes ban on sale of petroleum products, LPG cylinders6 seconds ago
-
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms52 seconds ago
-
Ambassador of Ireland to Pakistan meets Chairman HEC10 minutes ago
-
FDA warns road, footpath encroachers of strict action10 minutes ago
-
Dengue alert: twin cities report over 3,700 dengue cases10 minutes ago
-
Shaukat advises taxpayers to approach Federal Tax Ombudsman for relief10 minutes ago
-
WHO steps up support for Dengue outbreak control in KP10 minutes ago
-
JUI-F Multan leader welcomes SCO participants20 minutes ago
-
CM GB stresses importance of local government elections20 minutes ago
-
Dengue emergency declared to curb increasing dengue cases in Rawalpindi20 minutes ago
-
ECP grants PTI candidate time until Oct 17 to submit replies20 minutes ago
-
Police officer killed in Katcha firing30 minutes ago