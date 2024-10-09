Female Opposition members stage protest in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Female lawmakers of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday staged protest in front of the Speaker dice against abusive language.

Soon after recitation of the Holy Quran, the proceedings started with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in the chair, the female lawmakers of the Opposition staged protest.

Rehana Ismail of JUIF, Sobia Shahid, Shehla Bano of PMLN and others raised placards inscribed with slogans against using abusive language by the male lawmakers in the House.

They end their protest after giving surety by the Chair to respect female lawmakers.