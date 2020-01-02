Female opposition MPAs warn resignation from Women Caucus

The female Opposition members in the provincial assembly Thursday warned to resign from Women Caucus alleging that they were being ignored in foreign visits

Nighat Orakzai of PPP on a point of order in the provincial assembly, said the main purpose of Women Caucus was to do legislation for females however they were being ignored in the consultation process, adding that they would not become part of any such platform where they would not be given respect.

The Speaker on the occasion said that he has nothing to do with affairs of Women Caucus however he offered to settle the matter amicably.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday 10 am.

