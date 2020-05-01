Female patient of COVID-19 discharged from DHQ Batkhela after recovery: MS

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The female patient of coronavirus, who was admitted in District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela Malakand district has been discharged after full recovery.

Dr Saeedur Rehman, Medical Superintendent, DHQ Batkhela told media that Shakeela Bibi was admitted at high dependency unit after feeling breathing problems due to coronavirus.

She has fully recovered now after spending 14 days in the hospital and was sent home after her test was reported negative.

He said coronavirus has been declared pandemic and extra care should be made while going outside of the homes.

Dr Saeed said all precautionary measures including wearing of masks, washing hands with soaps and social distancing should be adopted to avoid contraction of coronavirous.