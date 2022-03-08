UrduPoint.com

Female Personnel's Services In Rescue 1122 Appreciated

March 08, 2022

A function was held at the provincial headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service 1122 to mark International Women's Day here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A function was held at the provincial headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service 1122 to mark International Women's Day here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed said, "I salute all women on International Women's Day as woman is respectful in the form of a mother, sister, daughter and wife.

" He said that women were effectively contributing towards socio-economic development of the country and more than 100 women personnel were providing professional services in various fields in Rescue 1122, he added.

He said these Rescue 1122 female personnel provided medical aid to patients and injured in emergencies without any discrimination between men and women.

He said Rescue 1122 female personnel include computer operators, emergency medical technicians, firefighters and disaster relief workers were always ready to tackle emergencies effectively.

>