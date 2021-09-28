UrduPoint.com

Female Pickpocket Gang Busted, 4 Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:34 PM

Responding to frequent complaints of people, the administration of Tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospital Alipur got four female pickpockets arrested by police, officials said on Tuesday

According to hospital sources, the gang of four women used to steal money and valuables of the patients and attendants in the hospital. Medical superintendent (THQ) Alipur Panjtan Ghallu stated that they had received many complaints during last few days and planned to nab the accused.

The special teams were formed and CCTV footage helped officials to identify the four accused women, all stated to be resident of tahsil Liaquat Pur. Police arrested all the four women and started legal action.

