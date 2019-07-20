UrduPoint.com
Female Pilot Mariam Was Flying PIA Plane That Skidded Off Runway At Gilgit Airport

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:04 PM

Female pilot Mariam was flying PIA plane that skidded off runway at Gilgit Airport

The plane and the pilots have been grounded following the incident.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) An ATR plan of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) from Islamabad to Gilgit skidded off the runway while making attempt to land here at Gilgit airport on Saturday.

PIA flight, PK-605 was going to Gilgit from Islamabad when during landing it skidded off the runway at Gilgit airport.

According to PIA, all 54 people on board the plane, including passengers and crew members, remained safe and unhurt in the incident.

PIA spokesperson said that the plane could not fall completely at right side due to wing; however, investigation has been ordered into the incident.

PIA female pilot Mariam Masood was flying the plane.

The plane and the pilots have been grounded following the incident. Their urine samples have also been taken.

On June 21, PIA in a historic moment, had appointed a female first officer and captain to fly a plane to Gilgit.

The picture of the female crew had gone viral on social media.

The flight form Islamabad to Gilgit is very challenging and requires high professional skills due to unpredictable weather condition of the area and Captain Mariam did a great job at controlling the plane.

