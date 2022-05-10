UrduPoint.com

Female PO Held In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Female PO held in muzaffargarh

Police claimed to have arrested a female proclaimed offender (PO) was wanted in series of crime on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a female proclaimed offender (PO) was wanted in series of crime on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, accused named Ruqaya, wife of Ghulam Mustafa, caste Budro, resident of ward no.

14 was arrested during a joint operation of police and dolphin force.

Police said drive against proclaimed offenders was augmented, pledging that Kot Addu city would be made hub of peace at any cost.

Related Topics

Police Wife Po Kot Addu Hub (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief items ..

Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief items for Afghanistan

43 seconds ago
 Tokyo shares close lower after US falls

Tokyo shares close lower after US falls

44 seconds ago
 World could see 1.5C of warming in next five years ..

World could see 1.5C of warming in next five years, warns UN agency

46 seconds ago
 Imran dragging state institutions into politics to ..

Imran dragging state institutions into politics to escape from Tosha Khana scand ..

14 minutes ago
 CWI announces Men's squad for ODI tours to the Net ..

CWI announces Men's squad for ODI tours to the Netherlands, Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Film Prod ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Film Producers Association jointly host ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.