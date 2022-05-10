Female PO held in muzaffargarh

Police claimed to have arrested a female proclaimed offender (PO) was wanted in series of crime on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a female proclaimed offender (PO) was wanted in series of crime on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, accused named Ruqaya, wife of Ghulam Mustafa, caste Budro, resident of ward no.

14 was arrested during a joint operation of police and dolphin force.

Police said drive against proclaimed offenders was augmented, pledging that Kot Addu city would be made hub of peace at any cost.