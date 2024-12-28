Female police athletes secure positions in weightlifting competitions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Female athletes of Punjab police secured two positions in the women’s weightlifting competition.

A Punjab police spokesman said that Pakistan Police Sports Board’s athlete Muniba Imtiaz won a bronze medal in the 86 kg category, while Pakistan Police Sports Board’s athlete Ayesha Aslam secured fourth position in the 77 kg category. He explained that various teams had participated in the Quaid-e-Azam National Ranking Weightlifting competition held in Lahore, including players from Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Police, Railways, education, and various teams from Sindh.

The IG Punjab congratulated and praised the victorious lady police athletes for their remarkable success. DG Police Sports board, Additional IG Welfare & Finance, Imran Arshad, and Chief Sports Officer Athar Ismail also congratulated the players for bringing honour to the police department.

On this occasion, DG Police Sports Board, Additional IG Welfare & Finance, Imran Arshad, said that the players winning medals in national-level sports events are valuable assets of the police department. Chief Sports Officer DIG Athar Ismail said that more efforts will continue to encourage talented athletes.