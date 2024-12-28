Female Police Athletes Secure Positions In Weightlifting Competitions
Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Female athletes of Punjab police secured two positions in the women’s weightlifting competition.
A Punjab police spokesman said that Pakistan Police Sports Board’s athlete Muniba Imtiaz won a bronze medal in the 86 kg category, while Pakistan Police Sports Board’s athlete Ayesha Aslam secured fourth position in the 77 kg category. He explained that various teams had participated in the Quaid-e-Azam National Ranking Weightlifting competition held in Lahore, including players from Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Police, Railways, education, and various teams from Sindh.
The IG Punjab congratulated and praised the victorious lady police athletes for their remarkable success. DG Police Sports board, Additional IG Welfare & Finance, Imran Arshad, and Chief Sports Officer Athar Ismail also congratulated the players for bringing honour to the police department.
On this occasion, DG Police Sports Board, Additional IG Welfare & Finance, Imran Arshad, said that the players winning medals in national-level sports events are valuable assets of the police department. Chief Sports Officer DIG Athar Ismail said that more efforts will continue to encourage talented athletes.
Recent Stories
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh narcotics control dept recovers 10,300 grams of ketamine1 minute ago
-
CM Murad grieves over death of famous writer Mumtaz Bukhari's wife1 minute ago
-
Female police athletes secure positions in weightlifting competitions1 minute ago
-
CDA pushes for Eco-friendly public transport in Islamabad1 minute ago
-
IGP visits Kohat, chairs meeting on security matters1 minute ago
-
Dr. Zahid Akram elected as VP of SRWIA11 minutes ago
-
No leniency for May 9 violence in PTI negotiations:Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes notice of illegal construction near lakes11 minutes ago
-
Rs11.75m released for treatment of cops, their families11 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman reviews Islamabad beautification plan11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 900 litre expired cold drinks11 minutes ago
-
Govt installs around 100 percent emission control systems in Lahore industries21 minutes ago