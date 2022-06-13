Female police officers appointed as duty officers, scribes at different police stations

Under the directives of Inspector General of Police Sindh, SSP Badin Shahnawaz Chachar has appointed female police officers and personnel as duty officers and scribes (moharrir) at different police stations in the district

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Under the directives of Inspector General of Police Sindh, SSP Badin Shahnawaz Chachar has appointed female police officers and personnel as duty officers and scribes (moharrir) at different police stations in the district.

According to a press release issued on Monday, in the first phase four female police officers and personnel were appointed as duty officers and moharrir.

All of them have assumed charge of their office.