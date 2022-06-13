UrduPoint.com

Female Police Officers Appointed As Duty Officers, Scribes At Different Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Female police officers appointed as duty officers, scribes at different police stations

Under the directives of Inspector General of Police Sindh, SSP Badin Shahnawaz Chachar has appointed female police officers and personnel as duty officers and scribes (moharrir) at different police stations in the district

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Under the directives of Inspector General of Police Sindh, SSP Badin Shahnawaz Chachar has appointed female police officers and personnel as duty officers and scribes (moharrir) at different police stations in the district.

According to a press release issued on Monday, in the first phase four female police officers and personnel were appointed as duty officers and moharrir.

All of them have assumed charge of their office.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Badin

Recent Stories

Human remains found in Amazon search for journalis ..

Human remains found in Amazon search for journalist, expert

2 minutes ago
 LWMC removes more than 63000 tons of waste from ci ..

LWMC removes more than 63000 tons of waste from city in last ten days

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results

Tennis: Halle ATP results

2 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring water, electricity supply to peopl ..

DC for ensuring water, electricity supply to people of Thatta

2 minutes ago
 Population balance key to all social inequalities: ..

Population balance key to all social inequalities: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

5 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to pay special attention towards f ..

Farmers advised to pay special attention towards fruit giving plants

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.