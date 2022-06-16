Female Police officers appointed as SHOs, ASIs, Moharrirs at different police stations

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Under revolutionary steps taken by Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon for bringing improvement in Sindh Police, first time in the history of Sindh, police female Police officers have been appointed as SHOs,ASIs and Head Moharrirs.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, female police officers have been appointed at five police stations of the district including Town, Gharibabad, Jhudo, Dighri and women Police stations.