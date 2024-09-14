Female Polio Worker Allegedly Raped, Robbed In Jacobabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2024 | 12:57 PM
DNA samples of female worker have been sent to Jamshoro for testing
JACOBABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2024) A female polio worker has allegedly been raped and robbed r in the city of Jacobabad, Sindh.
In the village of Allah Bakhsh Jakhrani, Jacobabad, the female polio worker was allegedly raped and robbed.
During a press conference, Deputy Commissioner Zahoor Mari and SSP Sameer Noor Channa informed that the main suspect has been arrested along with the weapon.
The DNA samples of the female worker have been sent to Jamshoro for testing.
Meanwhile, in Bannu, a security personnel assigned to the polio team was shot dead, prompting a protest by police officers.
The authorities further stated that initially, the case was filed as a robbery based on the victim’s first statement, but charges of assault will be added.
The Deputy Commissioner mentioned that due to the tribal society, the victim was initially hesitant, but she later gave a statement about the assault in court.
