Female Polio Worker Killed, Another Injured In Attack In Swabi

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:30 PM

A Lady Health Worker was killed while another injured when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on them in Parmolai area here on Wednesday afternoon

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A Lady Health Worker was killed while another injured when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on them in Parmolai area here on Wednesday afternoon.

The local police informed that female polio vaccinators identified as Shakila and Ghuncha were returning home from BHU Parmolai on foot after performing duty with polio team when unknown motorcyclists ambushed them.

Shakila died on the spot while Ghuncha shifted to nearby hospital in critical condition.

The police team soon after the incident reached the place and started search operation to arrest the culprits.

DIG Mardan and DPO Swabi rushed to the site of incident and carried out necessary investigation.

