 Female principal, owner found dead in school’s washroom

Police say the bodies were shifted to the morgue of a nearby hospital by brother of the school owner before their arrival, and the matter was being investigated with every aspect.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) A private school owner and woman principal found dead in Gul Bahar police precinct here on Monday.

The bodies of Muhammad Karman and woman principal Nazia were found from the washroom of Grooming High School in Gul Bahar area of Peshawar.

“We are investigating the matter as how they died,” said a senior police officer, adding that “Adnan—the brother of deceased Kamran had already shifted the bodies to morgue from the spot before the police could reach there,”.