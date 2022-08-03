UrduPoint.com

Female Rescue Official Delivered Baby In Ambulance

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Female Rescue official delivered baby in ambulance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A female medical technician of Rescue-1122 on Wednesday delivered baby in an ambulance during shifting to hospital in an emergency condition.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Akhtar said that 1122 received a call from Warsak road regarding the emergency, adding that an ambulance equipped with delivery kit and female emergency medical technician was deployed to shift the mother to hospital.

He said that during shifting to hospital the condition of the patient started worsening and with the permission of the relatives Rescue official conducted the delivery in ambulance and saved life of both the mother and her child.

Naveed said that the female medical staff of 1122 are equally performing their duty with male emergency staff.

More Stories From Pakistan

