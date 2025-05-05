Open Menu

Female Ring Leader Among Four Robbers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 11:20 AM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police have busted a gang run a woman and arrested its four members including its ring leader.

The police spokesman said that on a tip off, a police party raided at the hide out of the gang and arrested its four members identified as Yasir, Haider, Basharat and ring leader Sonia Bibi.

He said that the police recovered looted booty including cash, cell phones and other valuables and weapons utilized in the crimes.

During the preliminary interrogation, the gang members had confessed their involvement in a number of robberies and street crimes in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah, he added.

APP/ajq/378

