Female Ring Leader Of Criminals Gang Held With Four Gangsters

Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Female ring leader of criminals gang held with four gangsters

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Abdul Hakim police smashed a gang of criminals by arresting five accused including two women, one of them their ring leader, police said on Tuesday.

The action was part of an anti-crime campaign ordered by DPO Khanewal Muhammad Ali Waseem and police was able to arrest Shamshad alias Rani, the leader of the gang besides other gang members including Nazia, Abid Ali, Azhar Hussain and Muhammad Rafiq, police spokesman said.

Two 30-bore pistols and Rs 100,000 cash was recovered from the accused. Police said that the accused used to loot people by way of deception/fraud and an FIR stood registered against them with PS Abdul Hakim under section 395 PPC.

Meanwhile, in another operation, police unearthed a distillery and arrested a bootlegger Liaquat Bhatti with 101 liters of liquor and 150 liters of raw material.

More Stories From Pakistan

