Female school teacher abducted in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A female school teacher was abducted by unknown persons in the limits of the Taxila police station on Sunday.

Fazliat Bibi has reported to police that her 21-year-old daughter, who is a teacher at a local private school, went to school for some work and was abducted by unknown persons.

Taxila Police registered a case and launched a hunt to recover the girl.

