Female school teacher sustains burn injuries as outlaw throws acid on her

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) A female school teacher sustained severe burn injuries as an alleged outlaw threw acid on her face and the acid also caused injuries to another two passerby kids, in the limits of Danewal Police Station in Vehari.

According to police sources, the alleged outlaw named Shehbaz alias Mitho wanted to contract marriage with school teacher Ghulam Sabira Bibi. However, the family of the female school teacher was not interested in the offer extended by the alleged outlaw. The outlaw allegedly threw acid on her.

Resultantly, she received severe burn injuries. The alleged outlaw and the victim were also stated as relatives. Police arrested the alleged outlaw and started an investigation. The critical injuries teacher was shifted to hospital for autopsy.