Female schoolteacher injured in acid attack

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A 22-year-old female schoolteacher was injured in an acid attack in Shahdara Town over refusal of a marriage proposal.

Reportedly, the victim, Ayesha Riaz, was a Chemistry teacher at a school at Rachna Town, Ferozwala. On the day of incident, she along with her brother was en-route to school when the suspects identified as Umar Farooq and Ghulam Mustafa approached and threw acid on face and body of the victim.

She received serious burn injuries and was admitted in a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspects fled from the scene.

Police started investigation into the matter after registration of an FIR. The suspect Umar Farooq tried to flee abroad from Sialkot International Airport when he was arrested by police.

Reportedly, the prime suspect Umar Farooq had sent a marriage proposal to the victim that had been turned down. It had frustrated him who attacked the victim with acid to avenge turning down the proposal.

