Female Scooty riders' rally on Nov 21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Female Scooty riders' rally will be held on Saturday under the banner of Super Power Motorcycle, Pankh and Rotary International Club.

The march will start 4:30pm from BBQ-Tonight near Bilawal Chowrangi andwill end at Nishan-e-Pakistan.

More than fifty female scooty riders from across the city have registered to participate in the event, said press release on Friday.

Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail and Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah from Rotary International Club will distribute certificates among the participants.