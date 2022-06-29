UrduPoint.com

Female Searchers Deployed At Entrance Gates Of Super Highway Cattle Market

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Female searchers deployed at entrance gates of Super Highway cattle market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Lady searchers have been deployed at the walk through gate of Super Highway Cattle Market.

According to the market contractor Raja Najeeb, the women coming to the cattle market would be only allowed after a thorough search.

No compromise would made in ensuring the security of citizens visiting the cattle market.

He said all available resources were being utilized to ensure the safety of the people coming to the market.

More Stories From Pakistan

