Female Student Allegedly Abducted, Six Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:05 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A female student was allegedly abducted from sub-campus of Faisalabad Agriculture University by six outlaws including two women in premises of Sheikh Fazal police station on Monday.

According to police sources, Ali Abbas resident of New K-Block Burewala reported police that his wife Sawera Hussain was a student at Faisalabad Agriculture University Sub-Campus Burewala. He informed police that he went to the university to pick his wife for home. On reaching the university main gate, he noticed that Ayesha and Amina were allegedly pulling his wife into a car in which Bilal Latif, Abdul Latif alias Mirza along with two unknown accomplices were already sitting.

He mentioned in the application that the incident was verified by university state officer Syed Ali Raza through checking CCTV camera footage.

He alleged that the abductors have switched off their phones and the criminals have abducted his wife for sexual assault.

On the application, the Sheikh Fazal police have registered the case against four nominated and two unknown outlaws and started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.

