UrduPoint.com

Female Student Commits Suicide In Hunza

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Female student commits suicide in Hunza

A female student committed suicide here in the area of Hunza on Monday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A female student committed suicide here in the area of Hunza on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Gojal, Asghar Khan on Monday confirmed that a second year female student committed suicide by jumping into Attabad Lake in Shashkat Gojal Tehsil of Hunza.

Team of rescue 1122 and locals removed the body from the lake and shifted it to Civil Hospital Gilmat.

Related Topics

Asghar Khan Student Suicide Gojal Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

6-year old Pakistani kid successfully treated for ..

6-year old Pakistani kid successfully treated for brainstem tumor in China

38 seconds ago
 Former PM Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's birth anniversa ..

Former PM Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's birth anniversary to celebrate

39 seconds ago
 Murder of missing girl: Deputy Speaker NA directs ..

Murder of missing girl: Deputy Speaker NA directs IGP Punjab to submit report wi ..

41 seconds ago
 CEOs DHAs directed to sensitize masses about congo ..

CEOs DHAs directed to sensitize masses about congo fever

47 seconds ago
 DC urges for gaining lucrative agriculture output ..

DC urges for gaining lucrative agriculture output through collective efforts

4 minutes ago
 HESCO removed 27 transformers, severed 35,794 conn ..

HESCO removed 27 transformers, severed 35,794 connections.

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.