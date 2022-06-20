Female student commits suicide in Hunza

A female student committed suicide here in the area of Hunza on Monday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A female student committed suicide here in the area of Hunza on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Gojal, Asghar Khan on Monday confirmed that a second year female student committed suicide by jumping into Attabad Lake in Shashkat Gojal Tehsil of Hunza.

Team of rescue 1122 and locals removed the body from the lake and shifted it to Civil Hospital Gilmat.