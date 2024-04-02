Female student kidnapped, sexually assaulted, blackmailed in Bahawalnagar

A horrifying incident unfolded at Islamia University in Bahawalnagar on Tuesday, as a female student named Aqsa fell victim to abduction, sexual assault, and blackmail

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A horrifying incident unfolded at Islamia University in Bahawalnagar on Tuesday, as a female student named Aqsa fell victim to abduction, sexual assault, and blackmail.

According to details, the assailant identified as Usman, along with his accomplices, abducted Aqsa instead of leaving the campus as instructed.

Subsequently, she was held captive at an undisclosed location where she was repeatedly raped, coerced into signing blank papers, and forced to participate in explicit videos.

After managing to escape from captivity, Aqsa refrained from disclosing the ordeal to her family for a month. However, upon being blackmailed by the perpetrator with compromising materials, she and her parents reported the incident to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused, and the victim has been hospitalized for medical treatment. Police are currently conducting raids to apprehend the perpetrator and bring him to justice.

