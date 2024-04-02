Female Student Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted, Blackmailed In Bahawalnagar
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM
A horrifying incident unfolded at Islamia University in Bahawalnagar on Tuesday, as a female student named Aqsa fell victim to abduction, sexual assault, and blackmail
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A horrifying incident unfolded at Islamia University in Bahawalnagar on Tuesday, as a female student named Aqsa fell victim to abduction, sexual assault, and blackmail.
According to details, the assailant identified as Usman, along with his accomplices, abducted Aqsa instead of leaving the campus as instructed.
Subsequently, she was held captive at an undisclosed location where she was repeatedly raped, coerced into signing blank papers, and forced to participate in explicit videos.
After managing to escape from captivity, Aqsa refrained from disclosing the ordeal to her family for a month. However, upon being blackmailed by the perpetrator with compromising materials, she and her parents reported the incident to the police.
A case has been registered against the accused, and the victim has been hospitalized for medical treatment. Police are currently conducting raids to apprehend the perpetrator and bring him to justice.
APP/adg/378
Recent Stories
Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues
National child abuse prevention month kicks off
UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on ..
Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot
Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor
Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers
Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence
UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'
Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian stude ..
MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues6 minutes ago
-
National child abuse prevention month kicks off6 minutes ago
-
Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian students10 minutes ago
-
MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water6 minutes ago
-
Health CEO visits RHC to review healthcare facilities6 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh for ensuring required facilities at schools, hospitals15 minutes ago
-
Thousands Quran copies distributed at two Holy Mosques during Ramadan15 minutes ago
-
CM orders master plan for cities uplift in DG Khan division15 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding shifting Pervaiz Elahi to jail6 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar district crackdown on Ramadan violations6 minutes ago
-
Police khidmat markaz facilitates 12,237 citizens during the last month6 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed in Bahawalnagar5 minutes ago