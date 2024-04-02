Open Menu

Female Student Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted, Blackmailed In Bahawalnagar

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Female student kidnapped, sexually assaulted, blackmailed in Bahawalnagar

A horrifying incident unfolded at Islamia University in Bahawalnagar on Tuesday, as a female student named Aqsa fell victim to abduction, sexual assault, and blackmail

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A horrifying incident unfolded at Islamia University in Bahawalnagar on Tuesday, as a female student named Aqsa fell victim to abduction, sexual assault, and blackmail.

According to details, the assailant identified as Usman, along with his accomplices, abducted Aqsa instead of leaving the campus as instructed.

Subsequently, she was held captive at an undisclosed location where she was repeatedly raped, coerced into signing blank papers, and forced to participate in explicit videos.

After managing to escape from captivity, Aqsa refrained from disclosing the ordeal to her family for a month. However, upon being blackmailed by the perpetrator with compromising materials, she and her parents reported the incident to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused, and the victim has been hospitalized for medical treatment. Police are currently conducting raids to apprehend the perpetrator and bring him to justice.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Police Student Bahawalnagar Family From

Recent Stories

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

6 minutes ago
 National child abuse prevention month kicks off

National child abuse prevention month kicks off

6 minutes ago
 UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanatio ..

UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on ..

6 minutes ago
 Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

6 minutes ago
 Death of French toddler still unexplained despite ..

Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor

6 minutes ago
 Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike ..

Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers

6 minutes ago
Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

25 minutes ago
 Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

6 minutes ago
 Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

6 minutes ago
 UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastroph ..

UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'

6 minutes ago
 Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships p ..

Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian stude ..

10 minutes ago
 MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS l ..

MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan