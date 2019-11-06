Female student kidnapper awarded life sentence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Session Judge Atta Rabbani Wednesday sentenced life imprisonment to the accused Tanvir Hussain over kidnapping a female graduate student

The counsel for the victim Zaheer Ullah Jan submitted that the accused Tanvir Hussain was a driver on route No.

120 and he kidnapped the student while she was on her way to college and took her to Muzaffarabad.

The counsel also said police recovered the student from the custody of the accused and he had submitted fake marriage certificate in the court.

On the basis of solid evidence, the court awarded life imprisonment and imposed Rs300,000 fine.

The secretariat police station had registered the case against the accused in 2017.