Female Student Killed, Four Hurt In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A BS class female student was killed while four others sustained injuries in a collision between a van, a bus and a trailer near Taj Pump Bahawalpur Road, Lodhran, due to thick fog.

According to Rescue officials, a trailer came out from workshop on the road when suddenly the van carrying female students and bus collided with it near Taj pump Bahawalpur road Lodhran due to fog.

As a result, five female students who were going to Bahawalpur into van sustained injuries. A BS student of Islamia university named Farwa Nawaz d/o Muhammad Nawaz succumbed to injuries at hospital. The injured were identified as Maroof d/o Hafeez Ahmad, Amna d/o Tariq, Arfa Siddiq d/o Muhammad Siddiq and Sumaira d/o Nadeem Ahmad.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital Lodhran.

APP/sak

1615 hrs

