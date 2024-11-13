Female Student Killed, Four Hurt In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A BS class female student was killed while four others sustained injuries in a collision between a van, a bus and a trailer near Taj Pump Bahawalpur Road, Lodhran, due to thick fog.
According to Rescue officials, a trailer came out from workshop on the road when suddenly the van carrying female students and bus collided with it near Taj pump Bahawalpur road Lodhran due to fog.
As a result, five female students who were going to Bahawalpur into van sustained injuries. A BS student of Islamia university named Farwa Nawaz d/o Muhammad Nawaz succumbed to injuries at hospital. The injured were identified as Maroof d/o Hafeez Ahmad, Amna d/o Tariq, Arfa Siddiq d/o Muhammad Siddiq and Sumaira d/o Nadeem Ahmad.
Rescue teams shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital Lodhran.
APP/sak
1615 hrs
