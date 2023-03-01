UrduPoint.com

Female Student Shot Injured In Coaching Center, Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A female student was shot and wounded by a fellow student at a coaching centre, on Wednesday, in Orangi Town, Karachi.

According to a private news channel's report, an incident happened in a coaching centre where a student identified as Fazal Ullah opened fire on his female fellow classmate as both were reportedly alone in the classroom.

Meanwhile, the culprit managed to flee the scene after the incident, the report added.

Initial police inquiry suggested that familial rivalry may have been the cause of the incident. The girl was shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

