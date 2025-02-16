Open Menu

Female Students Delegation Visits CTD HQ, Lauds Anti-terror Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Female students delegation visits CTD HQ, lauds anti-terror efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A delegation of female students from F-7/4 College, volunteering with the Islamabad Traffic Police under the Friends of Police Program, visited the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Headquarters for an educational and awareness tour.

A public relation officer told APP on Sunday that the delegation was given a detailed tour of various departments of the Counter Terrorism Department and was given a detailed briefing regarding the working of the institution.

The delegation was told how the CTD uses modern technology and professional skills to suppress terrorist elements and ensure the safety of citizens. CTD experts also informed the delegation about the modern equipment and techniques used to deal with terrorism.

The delegation was further told that the CTD was always ready to maintain national security. The delegation of female students appreciated the role and sacrifices of the police in the anti-terrorism efforts and paid tribute to the services of the department.

On this occasion, senior police officers said that the aim of the Friends of Police program was to create social awareness among the youth and make them aware of the performance of law enforcement departments and their role in national security.

They further said that the aim of this educational and awareness tour was to make the young generation aware of the measures taken against terrorism and the security measures taken by the police.

