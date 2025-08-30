Female students dominate Abbottabad board intermediate results 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education announced the results of the Intermediate Annual Examinations 2025, with female students securing the overall top three positions. Private schools also maintained a clear edge in the top slots.

According to Controller of Examinations Babar Ayaz, Malal Khan of PACE school and College, Haripur, clinched the overall top position with 1173 marks, while her fellow student Tibba Jameel secured second with 1168 marks. Rayan Ahmed took the third position with 1162 marks. All three were from the Pre-Medical group.

In the Pre-Engineering group, Zakaullah of Tameer-e-Watan College, Mansehra, stood first with 1160 marks, followed by Talha Nawaz with 1156 marks, and Tayyaba Bashir of the same college with 1150 marks.

In the Computer/General Science group, Amna Ejaz of Tameer-e-Watan College, Abbottabad, claimed first with 1148 marks, while her classmate Mahim Fatima secured second with 1137 marks. Abdul Muqeet of Progressive College, Abbottabad, and Kainz Ayesha of Tameer-e-Watan shared the third position with 1136 marks each.

Government institutions dominated the Arts group, where Ayesha Naeem of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Garhi Habibullah, bagged first place with 1113 marks. Zainab Noor of Chapra Higher Secondary School, Haripur, secured second with 1069 marks, while her schoolmate Zawiya Shehzadi.