Female Students Of Hunza, Nager And Ghizer To Avail Facility Of Free Ride In PINK BUSSES From Monday

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Thursday said female students in Districts of Hunza, Nager and Ghizer would also be availing the facility of free ride in PINK BUSSES to schools/colleges/work places from Monday (Oct 31).

Talking to media, he said that this facility had largely covered the deficiency of public transport for the females in Gilgit and Skardu.

He said: "We will make sure that more buses are added to facilitate other districts besides covering catchment areas of big cities like Gilgit and Skardu."

