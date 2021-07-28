(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Girls students have outnumber boys with 54798 margins in the ongoing 9th and 11th annual examinations of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar, vividly reflecting the impact of the government's policies aimed at promoting girls education.

As many as 99025 girls are appearing against 44227 boys in the ongoing examinations under Peshawar Board holding in five districts including Peshawar, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand and Chirtal.

The 9th and 11th grade examinations started across Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts where about 672,196 candidates are going to appear till August 4 amid strict observance of COVID-19 SOPs.

While a total of 415,962 candidates including 249,239 boys and 166,723 girls in 9th grade and 256,234 candidates including 151,853 boys and 104,381 girls in grade 11th appearing in examinations being held under the eight examination boards including Peshawar, Malakand, Abbotabad, Mardan, Bannu, Kohat, Swat and DI Khan, said the Spokesperson on Wednesday.

According to separate board wise data a total of 86,204 candidates including 26,780 boys and 59,424 girls are appearing in 9th grade examination under Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar.

Similarly, 54,947 candidates including 36,889 boys and 18058 girls are appearing in said examination under BISE Malakand, 62,703 including 37,651 boys and 25,052 girls under BISE Abbottabad, 71,011 candidates including 45,013 boys and 25,998 girls under BISE Mardan.

Likewise, BISE Bannu are taking 9th grade exam from about 27,805 candidates including 22,182 boys and 5,623 female, 42,204 including 30,853 boys and 11,351 girls by BISE Kohat whereas BISE Swat are testing about 48,110 candidates including 33,825 boys and 14,285 girls and DI Khan board were taking examination of 22,978 candidates including 16046 boys and 6932 female.

As many as 57,048 candidates including 17,447 boys and 39,601 girls would appear in 11th grade examination starting from tomorrow (Wednesday) under BISE Peshawar, 32,026 candidates including 22,078 boys and 9,948 girls by BISE Malakand, 38,972 including 22,223 boys and 16,749 girls by BISE Abbottabad, 43,530 candidates including 28,030 boys and 15,500 girls by BISE Mardan.

BISE Bannu would test 16,956 candidates including 13,566 boys and 3,390 girls whereas BISE Kohat would judge abilities of 24,279 candidates including 17,946 boys and 6,333 girls besides BISE Swat would hold examination from 28,682 including 20,456 boys and 8226 female.

Similarly, 14,741 candidates including 10,107 boys and 4634 girls would appear in 11th grade examination to be conducted by BISE D.I. Khan.

3,939 examination halls were set up across the province besides installation of CCTV cameras in most of the examinations centers to discourage cheating and the result of the examinations would be announced within 45 days.