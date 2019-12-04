UrduPoint.com
Female Suicide Bomber Arrested In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:39 PM

A female suicide bomber has been arrested by Peshawar police here on Wednesday morning

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) A female suicide bomber has been arrested by Peshawar police here on Wednesday morning.Woman terrorist carrying heavy explosive material was on her way to Lahore to commit suicide attack at any public place.

On an informant's tip, Peshawar police launched operation and took the suicide bomber into custody.

They also recovered heavy explosive material from the female suicide bomber.They also stated that eight other suspects including the family members of the bomber have also been taken into custody on the basis of information provided by the woman terrorist.

