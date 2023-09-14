Open Menu

Female Swindler Held With Fake Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Sadar Sammundri police have arrested a female swindler along with huge quantity of counterfeit Currency notes.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that a couple was busy in purchase of gold jewellery and other items from people in Chak No 447-GB against bogus currency notes of 1000 and 5000 denomination when the area people caught them red-handed.

The male accused managed to escape from the scene whereas the police arrested the female swindler and recovered counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 150,000.

The accused, identified as Muzammal Bibi of Pakpattan, was sent behind bars while investigation for arrest of her accomplice was under progress, spokesman added.

